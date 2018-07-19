Expect lane reductions on Henderson street this weekend

A half-mile stretch of Stephanie Street will be restricted this weekend as crews remove existing pavement for an upcoming improvement project, Henderson city officials said.



Lane reduction are expected along Stephanie between the 215 Beltway and West Horizon Ridge Parkway from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, said Michelle French, a spokeswoman for the city of Henderson.

City crews are expected to repave the same stretch of Stephanie next weekend, French said.

The $6.3 million project was funded by the fuel revenue indexing tax that was approved by Clark County voters in 2016.

