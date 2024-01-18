50°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Fatal collision closes Boulder Highway intersection in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 6:49 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2024 - 6:49 pm
Henderson police officers investigate a fatal crash at Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway on ...
Henderson police officers investigate a fatal crash at Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (RTC)

A fatal collision occurred on the southeast side of the valley Thursday evening.

Henderson police closed the Boulder Highway-Lake Mead Parkway intersection for the investigation, according to a news release. The intersection is closed in all directions.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the investigation has concluded, estimated to be around 9 p.m.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
2
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
3
CARTOONS: Even John Kerry can’t top this Biden flip-flop
CARTOONS: Even John Kerry can’t top this Biden flip-flop
4
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
5
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Passenger in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson dies
RJ

A passenger involved in a two-vehicle crash this month in Henderson has died, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

More stories
Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic
Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Person critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash
Person critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash
Pedestrian becomes 3rd traffic death for Metro this year
Pedestrian becomes 3rd traffic death for Metro this year
Trouble with Super Bowl traffic? This text message service can help
Trouble with Super Bowl traffic? This text message service can help
Santa may deliver rain to valley before Christmas arrival
Santa may deliver rain to valley before Christmas arrival