Fatal collision closes Boulder Highway intersection in Henderson

Henderson police officers investigate a fatal crash at Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (RTC)

A fatal collision occurred on the southeast side of the valley Thursday evening.

Henderson police closed the Boulder Highway-Lake Mead Parkway intersection for the investigation, according to a news release. The intersection is closed in all directions.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the investigation has concluded, estimated to be around 9 p.m.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.