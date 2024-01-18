Fatal collision closes Boulder Highway intersection in Henderson
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the investigation has concluded, estimated to be around 9 p.m.
A fatal collision occurred on the southeast side of the valley Thursday evening.
Henderson police closed the Boulder Highway-Lake Mead Parkway intersection for the investigation, according to a news release. The intersection is closed in all directions.
No other details were available.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.