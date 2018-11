The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash on eastbound 215 Beltway in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(RTC Traffic Cameras)

The crash was reported about 6:20 a.m. on the beltway’s eastbound lanes near Stephanie Street, according to the Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported about 6:45 a.m. the crash was blocking the right shoulder of the freeway.

Traffic cameras show the eastbound lanes are shut down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.