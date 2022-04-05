65°F
Fatal crash closes westbound 215 in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2022 - 7:08 am
 
Traffic backs up on the 215 Beltway because of a fatal crash that left westbound lanes closed at Valle Verde Drive on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday. (RTC traffic camera)

A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said at 6:09 a.m. there was a crash on the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive. As a result the westbound lanes of the beltway were closed at Valle Verde.

Motorists were advised to use other routes.

The Nevada Highway Patrol later confirmed that the crash involved a fatality.

“All traffic being diverted off at Valle Verde,” the NHP said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

