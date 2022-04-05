Fatal crash closes westbound 215 in Henderson
A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed in Henderson due to a fatal crash early Tuesday.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said at 6:09 a.m. there was a crash on the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive. As a result the westbound lanes of the beltway were closed at Valle Verde.
Motorists were advised to use other routes.
The Nevada Highway Patrol later confirmed that the crash involved a fatality.
“All traffic being diverted off at Valle Verde,” the NHP said in a tweet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
