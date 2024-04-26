66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Fatality reported in Henderson crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Attempted child-luring incidents reported in Henderson
(Getty Images)
Ex-Henderson resident sentenced in animal crush video case
(Getty Images)
Small earthquake hits near Henderson
Henderson boy with autism found in metal cage, parents arrested
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 11:07 pm
 

Henderson police investigated a fatal crash late Thursday night.

The crash occurred near Galleria Drive and Dave Wood Circle, north of East Lake Mead Parkway. No other crash details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
77 red light runners nabbed in 6 hours at Henderson intersection
recommend 2
Woman hit, killed in northwest valley while pushing disabled car
recommend 3
Shooting closes I-15 northbound lanes in Las Vegas
recommend 4
Attempted child-luring incidents reported in Henderson
recommend 5
Lee Canyon gets a foot of snow for Easter; valley gets rain & chill
recommend 6
Las Vegas briefly reaches first 80-degree day, nearly a month behind norm