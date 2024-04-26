Fatality reported in Henderson crash
The crash occurred near Galleria Drive and Dave Wood Circle, north of East Lake Mead Parkway.
Henderson police investigated a fatal crash late Thursday night.
🚨Community Alert🚨
We're currently working a fatal crash in the area of Galleria Drive and Dave Wood Circle. For your safety and to aid our officers, please avoid the area. #SafetyFirst #TrafficAlert #HendersonPD pic.twitter.com/7YxdJaBxOR
— Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) April 26, 2024