FBI to pay for Henderson police overtime as part of crime program

The city of Henderson received another financial lift to investigate drug-related crimes.

In partnership with the FBI, the Henderson Police Department is set to participate in the bureau’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. The FBI will reimburse the city for overtime salary expenses up to $17,753 per officer per year. The partnership is open-ended and reserved for “serious crimes,” such as those involving organized crime.

“We’re having the same types of drug-related problems as other communities,” Henderson Police Department Capt. Orestes Guerra said. “This will just be another opportunity to partner with another agency to help keep this community safe.”

The expenses come after the department was awarded an $8,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration to help pay for enforcement against illegal marijuana in the city. The grant must be used by Sept. 30.

