Fiery crash closes Henderson intersection

Henderson Police Department (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Henderson police investigate a crash at Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye)

Henderson police investigate a crash at Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye)

A fiery two-vehicle crash left one person critically injured in Henderson early Monday.

Henderson police said the crash took place at 4:30 a.m. at Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway. The collision involved “two vehicles where both vehicles were on fire,” police said in a release.

Speed and impairment were not believed to have played a role in the crash.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The intersection was closed as of 6 a.m. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route.

