Fiery crash closes Henderson intersection
A fiery two-vehicle crash left one person critically injured in Henderson early Monday.
Henderson police said the crash took place at 4:30 a.m. at Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway. The collision involved “two vehicles where both vehicles were on fire,” police said in a release.
Speed and impairment were not believed to have played a role in the crash.
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The intersection was closed as of 6 a.m. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route.
