Fire at Henderson apartments displaces 11, causes $300K in damage

An accidental attic fire at a Henderson apartment complex Wednesday night displaced 11 people and caused $300,000 in damage.

Technicians repairing an air handler above an apartment called 911 about 6:45 p.m. after setting fire to some combustible debris, according to a Henderson Fire Department news release.

“They tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the flames spread too quickly, and they were forced to evacuate,” the release said.

Firefighters arrived to the Martinique Bay Apartments, 3000 High View Drive, near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road, to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the two-story building.

Crews attacked the fire from the inside, but the roof partially collapsed, prompting them to take a more defensive approach from the outside, the release said. They were able to bring the fire under control.

Fire, smoke and water damaged six apartment units at a value of about $300,000, the release said. The fire was determined to be accidental.

Eight adults and three children were forced from their homes, the release said. Nobody was injured.

The Clark County Fire Department assisted with the call.

