Fire extinguished at Henderson Chevrolet dealership

Fire breaks out at Henderson Chevrolet in Auto Show Mall. (Paul Petrel video)

Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a fire at Henderson Chevrolet at the Auto Show Mall on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire broke out at the Henderson Chevrolet dealership at the Valley Automall on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 2:09 p.m. to 240 N. Gibson Road, near Auto Show Drive, for the blaze, according to PulsePoint, an app updated by the Henderson Fire Department.

Crews found debris on fire on the side of the building and had the fire knocked down at 2:41 p.m., according to department spokesperson Madeleine Skains.

She said no injuries were reported.

