Fire extinguished at Henderson Chevrolet dealership
Video provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal showed black smoke bellowing from the building while sirens blared.
A fire broke out at the Henderson Chevrolet dealership at the Valley Automall on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called at 2:09 p.m. to 240 N. Gibson Road, near Auto Show Drive, for the blaze, according to PulsePoint, an app updated by the Henderson Fire Department.
Crews found debris on fire on the side of the building and had the fire knocked down at 2:41 p.m., according to department spokesperson Madeleine Skains.
She said no injuries were reported.
Video provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal showed black smoke bellowing from the building while sirens blared.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.