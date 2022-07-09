109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Henderson

Fire reported at Henderson Chevrolet dealership

Fire breaks out at Henderson Chevrolet in Auto Show Mall. (Paul Petrel video)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2022 - 3:24 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2022 - 3:49 pm
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a fire at Henderson Chevrolet at the Auto Show Mall ...
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a fire at Henderson Chevrolet at the Auto Show Mall on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a fire at Henderson Chevrolet at the Auto Show Mall ...
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a fire at Henderson Chevrolet at the Auto Show Mall on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a fire at Henderson Chevrolet at the Auto Show Mall ...
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a fire at Henderson Chevrolet at the Auto Show Mall on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire broke out at the Henderson Chevrolet dealership at the Valley Automall on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 2:09 p.m. to 240 N. Gibson Road, near Auto Show Drive, for the blaze, according to PulsePoint, an app updated by the Henderson Fire Department.

Video provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal showed black smoke bellowing from the building while sirens blared.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
2
Trump seeks to boost police at rally with Lombardo, Laxalt
Trump seeks to boost police at rally with Lombardo, Laxalt
3
Family of inmate stabbed 96 times sues Department of Corrections
Family of inmate stabbed 96 times sues Department of Corrections
4
South Strip lands big project as Dream Las Vegas breaks ground
South Strip lands big project as Dream Las Vegas breaks ground
5
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
NBA G League team moving to Las Vegas Valley
By / RJ

Ignite is comprised of prospects who elect to bypass college basketball, such as Daishen Nix and Jaden Hardy of Las Vegas, and veterans who use the league to aid in their development.