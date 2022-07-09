Fire reported at Henderson Chevrolet dealership

Video provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal showed black smoke bellowing from the building while sirens blared.

Fire breaks out at Henderson Chevrolet in Auto Show Mall. (Paul Petrel video)

Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a fire at Henderson Chevrolet at the Auto Show Mall on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire broke out at the Henderson Chevrolet dealership at the Valley Automall on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 2:09 p.m. to 240 N. Gibson Road, near Auto Show Drive, for the blaze, according to PulsePoint, an app updated by the Henderson Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

