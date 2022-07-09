Fire reported at Henderson Chevrolet dealership
Video provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal showed black smoke bellowing from the building while sirens blared.
A fire broke out at the Henderson Chevrolet dealership at the Valley Automall on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called at 2:09 p.m. to 240 N. Gibson Road, near Auto Show Drive, for the blaze, according to PulsePoint, an app updated by the Henderson Fire Department.
Video provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal showed black smoke bellowing from the building while sirens blared.
A spokesperson for the Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.