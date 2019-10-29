Firm settles Medicare fraud allegations against Henderson rehab

Encompass Health Corp. has agreed to a $4 million settlement to quiet allegations that a Henderson-based rehabilitation facility it owned was improperly billing Medicare.

(Getty Images)

Encompass Health Corp. has agreed to a $4 million settlement in response to allegations that a Henderson-based rehabilitation facility it owned was improperly billing Medicare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The rehabilitation facility, formerly known as HealthSouth Henderson, Inc., was accused of improperly assigning “inaccurate and artificially low” admission scores on patient assessment forms for some patients, then filing false Medicare claims to get higher reimbursement levels than it deserved from 2008 to 2012, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said the claims resolved by the settlement were only allegations, and the department has not confirmed liability.

