Scouting America's Kit Landman, 12, with Troop #360, and Elizabeth Landman assist with placing American flags at the gravesites of veterans at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day weekend events on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Yuramis Walbroehl with her lion scout son Knox, 6, and younger son Paxton, 3, joined Scouting America troops placing American flags at the gravesites of veterans at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day weekend events on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Scouting America troops walk past a mausoleum while placing American flags at the gravesites of veterans at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day weekend events on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Andrew Fusco with the Las Vegas Pipe Band warms up for a remembrance ceremony as Scouting America troops place American flags at the gravesites of veterans at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day weekend events on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Scouting America's Kit Landman, 12, with Troop #360, and Elizabeth Landman are interested in the details as they assist with placing American flags at the gravesites of veterans at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day weekend events on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Scouting America troops assist with placing American flags at the gravesites of veterans at the gravesites of veterans at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day weekend events on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Scouting America troops assist with placing American flags at the gravesites of veterans at the gravesites of veterans at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day weekend events on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Scouting America troops assist with placing American flags at the gravesites of veterans at the gravesites of veterans at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day weekend events on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images