Former Hamas hostage gives talk in Henderson

Yair Horn speaks about his experience being held hostage by Hamas at Congregation Ner Tamid Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Close to 150 people on Friday attended a talk by former Hamas hostage Yair Horn at Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson.

Horn and his brother, Eitan Horn, were kidnapped by members of the Hamas terrorist group on Oct. 7, 2023, at Yair Horn’s home in the Kibbutz Nir Oz community, Israel. Horn is an Israeli-Argentinian.

Horn, 47, was held captive for nearly 500 days before being freed. His younger brother, Eitan, was held hostage for just over two years before being freed.

Those who gathered at the Henderson temple listened to Horn’s message of hope for the future, even though he lived through 498 days in underground “tunnels” in Gaza.

“I didn’t see sunlight for almost 500 days,” he said. “I didn’t have fresh air to breathe. We were just bargaining chips, not humans.”

Horn’s talk was a part of the congregation’s Shabbat services, which included music and prayer as those in attendance sat in a large circle around Horn and Ner Tamid Rabbi-Cantor Jessica Hutchings and Resident Rabbinic Scholar Rabbi Cookie Lea Olshein.

