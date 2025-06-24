Former Henderson deputy police chief retires after given ultimatum

Jonathan Boucher’s exit comes weeks before former Metropolitan Police Department veteran Reggie Rader takes over as the next chief of police.

Henderson Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Boucher has officially retired from his post, a city spokesperson confirmed on Monday, weeks after he was reportedly given an ultimatum to resign or be fired.

Boucher’s last day was Thursday, a city spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email. The Review-Journal and other outlets reported June 5 that Boucher had been placed on leave similarly to former chief Hollie Chadwick, who was fired in March after city manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause said she lost confidence in Chadwick’s ability to improve the culture and operations within the department.

When the Review-Journal inquired about Boucher earlier in the month, a spokesperson said via email that Boucher was on leave and declined to provide further details. Attempts to reach Boucher over social media were unsuccessful.

Two sources shared with the Review-Journal an email sent by acting chief Anthony Branchini to police staff congratulating Boucher on his retirement. The memo also noted Boucher’s service over the years to the investigative services, community resource and internal affairs divisions, as well as certifications he received through Northwestern Center for Public Safety and the FBI National Academy.

“Boucher was instrumental in streamlining many processes and was a proponent of the development of a Real-Time Crime Center for the department as well as the Drone as a First Responder program,” Branchini wrote. “We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.”

Boucher’s exit comes weeks before former Metropolitan Police Department veteran Reggie Rader takes over as the next chief of police. Rader is expected to begin serving as chief July 7.

