ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Former ITT Tech home in Henderson has new tenant

By Daria Sokolova / View
December 1, 2017 - 2:28 pm
 

The property that formerly housed a Henderson campus of for-profit ITT Technical Institute, which suddenly closed all 130 of its U.S. campuses in September 2016, has a new tenant.

PRA Group, a Norfolk, Virginia-based debt buyer, is leasing the location for its first call center in Nevada. A sign with the company’s logo outside the building, at 168 N. Gibson Road, displays a hiring ad.

Nancy Porter, vice president of corporate marketing communications at PRA Group, said the company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Henderson Department of Economics from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 6 at 168 N. Gibson Road.

The call center opened Nov. 27 after the group signed a multiyear lease. PRA Group representatives didn’t say what the amount of the lease was.

As part of the expansion, PRA Group also is opening a Burlington, North Carolina, call center. Company representatives said they hope to employ up to 800 people in Nevada and North Carolina.

Contact Daria Sokolova at dsokolova@viewnews.com or 702-383-0497. Follow @DariaSokolova77 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Henderson Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like