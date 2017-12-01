Former ITT Tech home in Henderson has new tenant

The property that formerly housed a Henderson campus of for-profit ITT Technical Institute, which suddenly closed all 130 of its U.S. campuses in September 2016, has a new tenant.

The front entrance to the ITT Technical Institute is seen Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in North Las Vegas. The West Cheyenne Avenue campus along with 137 campuses across 39 states closed on Tuesday.

PRA Group, a Norfolk, Virginia-based debt buyer is currently leasing the building that formerly housed a Henderson campus of the now-shuttered ITT Technical Institute for its first call center in Nevada. The advertising sign with a company’s logo outside the building located at 168 N. Gibson Road is featuring a hiring ad. (Daria Sokolova/View)

PRA Group, a Norfolk, Virginia-based debt buyer, is leasing the location for its first call center in Nevada. A sign with the company’s logo outside the building, at 168 N. Gibson Road, displays a hiring ad.

Nancy Porter, vice president of corporate marketing communications at PRA Group, said the company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Henderson Department of Economics from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 6 at 168 N. Gibson Road.

The call center opened Nov. 27 after the group signed a multiyear lease. PRA Group representatives didn’t say what the amount of the lease was.

As part of the expansion, PRA Group also is opening a Burlington, North Carolina, call center. Company representatives said they hope to employ up to 800 people in Nevada and North Carolina.

HOW TO APPLY To apply for jobs at the Henderson call center, visit pragroup.com/careers.

168 N. Gibson Road