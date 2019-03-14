Foul play suspected in death of Henderson woman near Lake Mead

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who was found dead under suspicious circumstances last Thursday in open desert near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The body of Henderson resident, Robin Green, 49, was found by officers about 10:50 a.m. in the desert area near East Lake Mead Boulevard, about 7 miles east of Los Feliz Street, near the entrance to the Lake Mead park, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man driving through the remote area with his kids noticed a vehicle that had a rock thrown through one of its windows parked along East Lake Mead Boulevard. Green’s body was found when officers arrived at the scene, Metro spokesoman Laura Meltzer said.

Metro’s homicide unit is investigating her death. Her cause and manner of death have not yet been determined by the coroner’s office.