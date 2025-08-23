Free pets: Henderson animal shelter waiving adoption fees through Oct. 31

Henderson animal control is offering free pet adoptions for the general public thanks to grant funding from a large animal advocacy group.

The so-called “Free Fur-All” adoption special will run through Oct. 31, and is open to the public, city officials said in a press release. Henderson residency is not required. Adoption fees will be waived and facility hours will be extended on certain dates, according to the release.

An adoption event will be held Sunday at the Animal Protection Services building at 300 E. Galleria Dr., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the release. Only adoption services will be available on that day, the release stated.

Hours of operation from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29 will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., though adoption services will only be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the release. The animal shelter will operate under normal hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.

According to the release, adoption fees are being covered in part through a $30,000 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Adoptions must be made in person and on a first-come, first-serve basis. A list of adoptable animals and additional information can be found online at cityofhenderson.com/adopt.

