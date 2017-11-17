ad-fullscreen
Full House embraces Philippine, barbecue flavors

By Diego Mendoza-Moyers / View
November 17, 2017 - 10:09 am
 

Full House BBQ, near South Maryland Parkway and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, blends Philippine and Asian-fusion dishes with barbecue.

The most popular dishes consist of a protein such as teriyaki chicken, barbecue chicken skewers or lechon kawali (crispy pork), served with corn on the cob, garlic java rice and barbecue sauce on the side for $7-$8.

There are seafood dishes, including barbecue grilled squid with a tomato and cucumber salad ($10), tempura fish and chips ($11) and grilled pompano ($11). Other entrees include chop suey stir fried meat and vegetables ($9); loaded fried rice with shrimp, chicken and chinese sausage ($8); and chicken bulgogi linguine ($11).

Contact Diego Mendoza-Moyers at dmendozamoyers@viewnews.com or call 702-383-0496. Follow @dmendozamoyers on Twitter.

