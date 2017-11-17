Full House embraces Philippine, barbecue flavors

The most popular dishes consist of a protein such as teriyaki chicken, barbecue chicken skewers or lechon kawali (crispy pork), served with corn on the cob, garlic java rice and barbecue sauce on the side for $7-$8.

The Lechon Kawali dish, consisting of crispy pork with garlic rice and corn. (Diego Mendoza-Moyers/View) @dmendozamoyers

The dining room in Full House BBQ on Nov. 13. (Diego Mendoza-Moyers/View) @dmendozamoyers

The front of Full House Filipino Barbecue, located near E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard and S. Maryland Parkway. (Diego Mendoza-Moyers/View) @dmendozamoyers

Full House BBQ, near South Maryland Parkway and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, blends Philippine and Asian-fusion dishes with barbecue.

There are seafood dishes, including barbecue grilled squid with a tomato and cucumber salad ($10), tempura fish and chips ($11) and grilled pompano ($11). Other entrees include chop suey stir fried meat and vegetables ($9); loaded fried rice with shrimp, chicken and chinese sausage ($8); and chicken bulgogi linguine ($11).

