Full House embraces Philippine, barbecue flavors

Full House BBQ, near South Maryland Parkway and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, blends Philippine and Asian-fusion dishes with barbecue.
The most popular dishes consist of a protein such as teriyaki chicken, barbecue chicken skewers or lechon kawali (crispy pork), served with corn on the cob, garlic java rice and barbecue sauce on the side for $7-$8.
There are seafood dishes, including barbecue grilled squid with a tomato and cucumber salad ($10), tempura fish and chips ($11) and grilled pompano ($11). Other entrees include chop suey stir fried meat and vegetables ($9); loaded fried rice with shrimp, chicken and chinese sausage ($8); and chicken bulgogi linguine ($11).
Full House BBQ
Where: 9890 S. Maryland Parkway
Phone: 702-227-4663
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Website: fullhousevegas.com
Social media: facebook.com/fullhousebbqlv