Fundraiser for teen killed in Henderson crash reaches $20K goal overnight

An online fundraiser for the teen fatally struck by a vehicle in Henderson surpassed its fundraising goal in under 12 hours.

A memorial begins to form at the scene where teenager Rex Patchett was killed by a motorist while walking home from school outside Mannion Middle School on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Neighborhood friends gather at the scene where teenager Rex Patchett was killed by a motorist while walking home from school outside Mannion Middle School on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rex Patchett, 13, was remembered by his laugh, his smile and his love for sports, according to a GoFundMe posted Tuesday night.

In 11 hours, the page raised nearly $22,000, surpassing their $20,000 goal.

Patchett died Monday evening after he was struck by a black coupe while walking on the sidewalk near the 100 block of East Paradise Hills Drive, just outside Mannion Middle School, police said.

The driver was suspected of speeding before losing control of the vehicle and driving up on the sidewalk.

“Rex is always making everyone crack up with laughter,” the online fundraiser read. “In moments of silence, we still hear Rex laughing with us.”

The page was intended to raise money for funeral costs which will go to his parents, Jason and Samantha Patchett.

The organizer, Heather Hatch, could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Rex was remembered Tuesday night by fellow students who huddled together at the crash site. Children and parents expressed grievances about speeding drivers so close to two schools.

James E & A Rae Smalley Elementary School sits across from Mannion.

Henderson police were expected to address the crash Wednesday morning in a press conference.

