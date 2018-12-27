Gambler wins $2M jackpot at Henderson casino on Christmas Eve

A Henderson local won a Christmas bonus on Monday at a Station Casino property. (Station Casinos)

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $2.7 million jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Christmas Eve, while playing a $4 denomination Monopoly game.

According to Station Casinos, the winner said the first thing they wanted to buy with their winnings was a Corvette.

A woman from the United Kingdom also won more than $1 million at the Cosmopolitan on Christmas Eve.

