Girl, 17, killed in rollover crash on 215 Beltway in Henderson

A 17-year-old girl died following a rollover crash on the Valle Verde Drive on-ramp to the 215 Beltway in Henderson, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A 17-year-old girl died following a crash on the 215 Beltway in Henderson on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 17-year-old girl died following a crash Saturday afternoon on the 215 Beltway in Henderson, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to the scene about 3:15 p.m. after report of the crash on the Valle Verde Drive eastbound on-ramp to the highway, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. The 17-year-old was driving a 2001 silver Honda sedan eastbound on the highway when she lost control and veered into the right shoulder of the road.

The Honda then overturned across the “rocky embankment” and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car, the Highway Patrol said in a statement Saturday evening.

The car came to a rest on the Valle Verde Drive on-ramp. The teen died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify her after her family has been notified.

“It’s too early right now to know if speed or impairment was involved,” Buratczuk said Saturday afternoon.

The crash marked the Highway Patrol’s third fatal crash this year in Southern Nevada.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.