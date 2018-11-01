Girl killed after jumping from bridge onto 215 Beltway in Henderson

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash on eastbound 215 Beltway in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a girl jumped off an overpass and was killed by a semitrailer on the 215 Beltway Thursday morning in Henderson.

The juvenile died after jumping from the Stephanie Street bridge and landing in the eastbound lanes of the Beltway, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. She was struck by a FedEx semitrailer and possibly a second vehicle.

As of 7:40 a.m., eastbound lanes were blocked and drivers were being forced to exit at Valle Verde Drive. Traffic was being allowed to enter the Beltway from the eastbound Stephanie on-ramp, where a large cluster of Highway Patrol vehicles were parked, their emergency lights flashing. .

Several investigators could be seen walking along the highway just before 8 a.m. near the bridge.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.