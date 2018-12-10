Green Valley Parkway in Henderson reopened after water main break

Green Valley Parkway in Henderson is now open after being closed for several hours due to repairs of a water main break near Pebble Road.
Two lanes for southbound traffic and one lane for northbound traffic have been reopened. The city posted a photo on Twitter that showed water gushing from the middle of the street early Monday.
Please avoid the area of Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road while crews repair a water main break. Green Valley Parkway is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/27jEAcFPcM
— City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) December 10, 2018
