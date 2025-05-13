Groundbreaking set for West Henderson Fieldhouse

The city of Henderson is holding a ceremonial groundbreaking for the so-called West Henderson Fieldhouse at 10:30 a.m. May 21, officials said Tuesday.

100 hours in, search continues for man last seen in Henderson wash

Body found in Henderson wash area near where man went missing

A rendering of the indoor sports and entertainment complex planned for west Henderson. (City of Henderson)

Construction for a new Henderson indoor sports and entertainment complex expected to open next fall is scheduled to begin later this month, city officials announced Tuesday.

The city of Henderson is holding a ceremonial groundbreaking for the so-called West Henderson Fieldhouse at 10:30 a.m. May 21, officials said in a press release. Officials said the planned facility — slated to open at 3375 St. Rose Parkway — should be open by fall 2026.

The total project is expected to cost about $70 million, according to the release, with the sporting and hospitality managing form KemperSports contributing $10 million. The remaining costs will be funded through the sale of public infrastructure bonds, the West Henderson Development Fund and the city’s municipal facilities fund. Officials say the development should support up to 239 permanent jobs, generate $1.5 million in annual tax revenue and $29.1 million in annual total economic output.

Design and construction for the new fieldhouse were approved by the City Council in December. Whiting-Turner Contracting Company and Klai Juda Wald Architecture + Interiors were selected as developers.

Once completed, officials said, the two-story, 160,000 square-foot fieldhouse will include camps, clinics, youth sports, and Parks and Recreation programming, as well as more than 30,000 square-feet of family entertainment, including:

— Four multi-functional basketball courts that can also be used for volleyball and pickleball.

— Two synthetic turf fields that can support indoor soccer, lacrosse and football leagues.

— Multipurpose event spaces for birthdays and other gatherings, and potential future plans for bowling lanes, laser tag, arcade games, miniature golf, and a bar-restaurant, according to the release.

Residents will be eligible for a 20 percent discount on all event programming and activities, officials said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.