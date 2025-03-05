54°F
Henderson

Growing gains: Henderson to annex BLM land

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, approved an ordinance to annex 38.48 acre ...
The Henderson City Council on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, approved an ordinance to annex 38.48 acres to the city from the Bureau of Land Management. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The location of the new locations being annexed to the city of Henderson from the Bureau of Lan ...
The location of the new locations being annexed to the city of Henderson from the Bureau of Land Management. (City of Henderson)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 2:33 pm
 
Updated March 6, 2025 - 9:14 am

Henderson is getting a little bit bigger.

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance to annex 38.48 acres to the city from the Bureau of Land Management. The annexation includes two areas of land — the first is 12.79 acres, located off Via Inspirada and Las Vegas Boulevard and the second is 25.29 acres located off Via Nobila and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The annexation will take affect March 18 but will continue to be administered and managed by the BLM.

According to documents submitted by the city, the annexation will provide for orderly development to meet public needs. No new developments are currently planned for the land.

According to the city, the anticipated effects of annexation include the creation of new jobs, growth of residential, commercial and industrial property, expansion of the city’s tax base and availability of municipal services.

Around the size of 30 football fields, the property is on the western boundary of Henderson, neighboring the master-planned community of Inspirada and Interstate 15.

In recent years, Henderson has become the second-largest city in Nevada and one of the fastest growing. In 2023, U-Haul ranked Henderson as the No. 17 most growing city in America.

