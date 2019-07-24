96°F
Henderson

‘Hazmat incident’ at Henderson hospital was leaky pipe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 10:23 am
 

A leaking pipe prompted a hazardous materials response Wednesday morning at a Henderson hospital.

The leaked substance was an additive in a St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus closed boiler system that posed no risk to the public, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

There were no reported injuries, evacuations or closures at the hospital, Richards said.

“Really, it’s turned into a non-incident,” she said.

The Fire Department was first called about 8:15 a.m. to the hospital about the leak, she said. Crews with the Las Vegas Fire Department assisted Henderson with the incident, a Twitter post indicated.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

