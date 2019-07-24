‘Hazmat incident’ at Henderson hospital was leaky pipe

The leaked substance was an additive in a closed boiler system at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, that posed no risk to the public, a Henderson fire official said.

The Las Vegas and Henderson fire departments responded to hazmat situation at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas and Henderson fire departments responded to hazmat situation at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas and Henderson fire departments responded to hazmat situation at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas and Henderson fire departments responded to hazmat situation at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas and Henderson fire departments responded to hazmat situation at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus in Henderson (Facebook)

A leaking pipe prompted a hazardous materials response Wednesday morning at a Henderson hospital.

The leaked substance was an additive in a St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus closed boiler system that posed no risk to the public, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

There were no reported injuries, evacuations or closures at the hospital, Richards said.

“Really, it’s turned into a non-incident,” she said.

The Fire Department was first called about 8:15 a.m. to the hospital about the leak, she said. Crews with the Las Vegas Fire Department assisted Henderson with the incident, a Twitter post indicated.

@LasVegasFD HazMat Team enroute to assist @HendFireDept for a HazMat incident at St. Rose Siena Hospital on St Rose Pkwy. NFI @HendFireDept is lead agency. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 24, 2019

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.