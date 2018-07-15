Henderson adds more parks offering adaptive playground equipment

Two more Henderson parks — Hayley Hendricks Park and Saguaro Park — now offer adaptive playground equipment that allows children of all abilities to play together.

Henderson City Councilwoman Gerri Schroder, right, stands with Judy Leonard in front of playground equipment donated by Judy and her father, Fred Leonard, for children with disabilities to enjoy at Hayley Hendricks Park on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

The Sway Fun Glider which allows wheelchair accessibility and fun for children of all abilities was donated by Judy Leonard and her father, Fred Leonard, to the City of Henderson at Hayley Hendricks Park on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

A plaque at Hayley Hendricks Park in Henderson acknowledges the installation of playground equipment donated by Judy Leonard and her father, Fred Leonard, for children with disabilities to enjoy on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Two more Henderson parks now offer adaptive playground equipment that allows children of all abilities to play together.

Hayley Hendricks Park, 811 Ithaca Ave., and Saguaro Park, 600 Pounds Way, join three other parks in providing adaptive playground equipment. The two newest additions are wheelchair-accessible Sway Fun gliders made possible through $80,000 donation from Fred Leonard and his daughter, Judy Leonard, said Kathy Blaha, a Henderson marketing information officer.

The gliders are large tub-shaped pieces of equipment that riders can rock from side-to-side. Each glider also has a ramp to help children with wheelchairs access them.

A dedication ceremony for the playground equipment took place Thursday morning at Hayley Hendricks Park. A plaque honoring their Leonards’ donation reads, “The Sway Fun playground equipment has been generously donated by the City of Henderson by Fred & Judy Leonard, for children of all abilities to enjoy.”

Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder said the new equipment furthers the city’s efforts to make parks more accessible.

“As a community, the City of Henderson is actively working to accommodate as many children as possible,” Schroder said. “In addition to being fun, these gliders promote motor skills, problem solving, and social and emotional skill development for all children.”

Three other parks in Henderson have adaptive swing sets for special-needs children, Blaha said.

Schroder said it’s important for all young children to be able to play with each other.

“Children learn about feelings and belonging, acceptance and rejection at an early age,” she said. “A playground that is not inclusive can leave a special-needs child with feelings of loneliness and inadequacy.”

Blaha said the city parks and recreation department aims to provide recreation activities for all Henderson residents.

“This equipment helps to remove barriers and provide the opportunity of play for all abilities,” she said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.