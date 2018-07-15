Henderson adds more parks offering adaptive playground equipment

Two more Henderson parks now offer adaptive playground equipment that allows children of all abilities to play together.
Hayley Hendricks Park, 811 Ithaca Ave., and Saguaro Park, 600 Pounds Way, join three other parks in providing adaptive playground equipment. The two newest additions are wheelchair-accessible Sway Fun gliders made possible through $80,000 donation from Fred Leonard and his daughter, Judy Leonard, said Kathy Blaha, a Henderson marketing information officer.
The gliders are large tub-shaped pieces of equipment that riders can rock from side-to-side. Each glider also has a ramp to help children with wheelchairs access them.
A dedication ceremony for the playground equipment took place Thursday morning at Hayley Hendricks Park. A plaque honoring their Leonards’ donation reads, “The Sway Fun playground equipment has been generously donated by the City of Henderson by Fred & Judy Leonard, for children of all abilities to enjoy.”
Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder said the new equipment furthers the city’s efforts to make parks more accessible.
“As a community, the City of Henderson is actively working to accommodate as many children as possible,” Schroder said. “In addition to being fun, these gliders promote motor skills, problem solving, and social and emotional skill development for all children.”
Three other parks in Henderson have adaptive swing sets for special-needs children, Blaha said.
Schroder said it’s important for all young children to be able to play with each other.
“Children learn about feelings and belonging, acceptance and rejection at an early age,” she said. “A playground that is not inclusive can leave a special-needs child with feelings of loneliness and inadequacy.”
Blaha said the city parks and recreation department aims to provide recreation activities for all Henderson residents.
“This equipment helps to remove barriers and provide the opportunity of play for all abilities,” she said.
Other Henderson parks with adaptive playground equipment
— Paseo Vista Park, 2505 Paseo Verde Parkway
— Madeira Canyon Park, 2390 Democracy Drive
— Amador Vista Park, 1562 Amador Lane