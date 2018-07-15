Henderson

Henderson adds more parks offering adaptive playground equipment

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2018 - 11:34 am
 

Two more Henderson parks now offer adaptive playground equipment that allows children of all abilities to play together.

Hayley Hendricks Park, 811 Ithaca Ave., and Saguaro Park, 600 Pounds Way, join three other parks in providing adaptive playground equipment. The two newest additions are wheelchair-accessible Sway Fun gliders made possible through $80,000 donation from Fred Leonard and his daughter, Judy Leonard, said Kathy Blaha, a Henderson marketing information officer.

The gliders are large tub-shaped pieces of equipment that riders can rock from side-to-side. Each glider also has a ramp to help children with wheelchairs access them.

A dedication ceremony for the playground equipment took place Thursday morning at Hayley Hendricks Park. A plaque honoring their Leonards’ donation reads, “The Sway Fun playground equipment has been generously donated by the City of Henderson by Fred & Judy Leonard, for children of all abilities to enjoy.”

Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder said the new equipment furthers the city’s efforts to make parks more accessible.

“As a community, the City of Henderson is actively working to accommodate as many children as possible,” Schroder said. “In addition to being fun, these gliders promote motor skills, problem solving, and social and emotional skill development for all children.”

Three other parks in Henderson have adaptive swing sets for special-needs children, Blaha said.

Schroder said it’s important for all young children to be able to play with each other.

“Children learn about feelings and belonging, acceptance and rejection at an early age,” she said. “A playground that is not inclusive can leave a special-needs child with feelings of loneliness and inadequacy.”

Blaha said the city parks and recreation department aims to provide recreation activities for all Henderson residents.

“This equipment helps to remove barriers and provide the opportunity of play for all abilities,” she said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
More in Henderson
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Henderson Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like