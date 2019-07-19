Henderson among best places to retire for great weather

The District in Henderson, Thursday, April 4, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Retirees who are interested in spending as much time outdoors as possible aren’t interested in locales with weather extremes that drive people indoors. Instead, planning your retirement in a mild climate with plenty of outdoor activities makes the most sense. Fortunately, plenty of cities with the best weather exist, and you don’t necessarily have to be harboring a huge nest egg to afford to live somewhere that could be your dream retirement destination.

Beachside retirement, like what Florida and California offer, isn’t for everyone. However, there are other locales with nice weather, including Arizona and Louisiana. GOBankingRates determined the best places to retire with great weather by examining factors such as median home listing price, average annual temperature, the average percentage of possible sunshine and cloudiness and crime rate. Start preparing now if you want to retire in some of American’s warmest cities.

30. Oceanside, California Average Annual Temperature: 62.3

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 69

In Oceanside, about 15% of the population is comprised of seniors who can enjoy plenty of outdoor activities, such as golfing, tennis and hiking. Residents only have to endure about 102 cloudy days per year on average. The median home price is above average for the list at $567,990. The crime rate is 27.55 per 1,000 residents.

29. Pueblo, Colorado Average Annual Temperature: 54

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 78%

Almost 18,800 people in Pueblo are 65 and over in this city of more than 109,000 residents. And with the average number of cloudy days numbering only 107, there’s plenty of sunshine to go around. Plus, the median home price is only $225,000 — way below average for the list. But the number of crimes per 1,000 people is a little more than 72, which is the highest on the list.

28. Burbank, California Average Annual Temperature: 66.5

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

Retiring in Burbank is probably best for seniors who have a healthy mortgage budget. The median home price there is $849,975 — one of the most expensive on the list. But because there are only 73 cloudy days per year on average and the crime rate registers only slightly above 30 crimes per 1,000 people, it just might make the higher home price worth it. Like Oceanside, about 15% of the population is made up of people ages 65 and over.

27. Metairie, Louisiana Average Annual Temperature: 71.7

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 58%

In Metairie, 18.5% of the residents are 65 and over, equaling 26,829 people in this age bracket. The number of cloudy days in the city averages 146 annually. Home prices are more affordable than other places on the list, however, with a median list price of $289,000. The crime rate is a little bit higher than the list’s average with about 32 per 1,000 residents.

26. Fort Lauderdale, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 76.8

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

People ages 65 and over make up almost 17% of the population in Fort Lauderdale, where residents are able to enjoy approximately 250 days of sunshine a year. The median list price for a home is $495,000, and crimes register at a rate close to 62 per 1,000 people.

25. Roseville, California Average Annual Temperature: 61.4

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 77%

People ages 65 and over make up about 16% of the population of Roseville — a city that offers a $499,000 median home price, which is more affordable than other California cities on the list. Seniors can also take in about 265 days of sunshine per year on average. Plus, the crime rate is below average for the list at about 27 crimes per 1,000 people.

24. Huntington Beach, California Average Annual Temperature: 67.1

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

Seniors ages 65 and over comprise about 17% of the population in Huntington Beach. Median home prices here are the highest on the list at almost $865,000. But the city has only about 87 cloudy days per year on average and a low crime rate of about 24 crimes per 1,000 people, which might be a good tradeoff for seniors with a nice nest egg.

23. Torrance, California Average Annual Temperature: 67.1

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

For seniors who are looking to stay active, Torrance’s senior centers offer a number of activities, including cardio salsa dancing instruction and Torrance Travelers, which offers guided day trips to various destinations in Southern California. The median home price in the city is $799,450, and residents only have to put up with 87 cloudy days on average per year. Seniors make up 16.5% of the population in this city, where there are approximately 24 crimes per 1,000 people.

22. Miami Average Annual Temperature: 76.8

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

For seniors looking for a Florida retirement who want to ease their tax burden, Miami is considered one of the top 10 most tax-friendly cities. Residents can expect over two-thirds of the year to have sunny days, with 115 cloudy days on average. The median home price is $479,500 and crimes register 47.67 per 1,000 people. People ages 65 and over make up 16.6% of the population here.

21. Saint Petersburg, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 75.5

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 69%

Saint Petersburg made GOBanking Rates’ list of 20 affordable beach towns you can live in, and with a median home price of only $279,900, it’s easy to understand why. On average, residents encounter about 121 cloudy days in the city, and the crime rate registers at 50 crimes per 1,000 people. As a senior age 65 or over, a move to Saint Petersburg will put you with over 45,000 other seniors in your age bracket.

20. West Palm Beach, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 76.2

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

For retirees who enjoy golfing, West Palm Beach is a true paradise with a variety of golf courses to choose from. The median home price is below average for the list at $298,900, but the crime rate is on the higher side for the list at 56.55 crimes per 1,000 people. People 65 and over make up 18.5% of the population in this city that has an average of 131 cloudy days per year.

19. Thousand Oaks, California Average Annual Temperature: 67.4

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

Almost 18% of the population in Thousand Oaks is ages 65 and over. Retirees who enjoy open spaces will delight in the city’s 140 miles of multiuse trails, which are perfect for walking, hiking and bicycling. And there will be plenty of sunny weather to enjoy, with only 73 cloudy days on average. Median home prices are on the higher side at $799,000, but the crime rate is one of the lower rates on the list at 14.74 crimes per 1,000 people.

18. Hollywood, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 77.7

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

Retirees who choose to live in Hollywood, Florida, can join 16.7% of the population who are 65 and over. The city has about 34 crimes per 1,000 people, which is a bit higher than the list’s average of 31. Although the city sees 115 cloudy days on average, that leaves two-thirds of the year open to sunny weather. And the median price of a home in the city is below average for the list at $322,500.

17. Honolulu Average Annual Temperature: 78.8

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 65%

Choosing to retire in Honolulu means you might pay more for housing. The median home price is $650,000. The steeper housing prices don’t seem to deter other retirees — about 19% of the population is 65 and over. The city sees 94 cloudy days per year on average, and the crime rate is about 37 crimes per 1,000 people. And for retirees who want to stay active and involved, the island offers 31 different senior clubs, as well as seasonal events.

16. Pasadena, California Average Annual Temperature: 67

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

Pasadena could be one of the cheapest places to retire — at least when comes to buying a home. The median home price of $165,000 is the lowest among all other cities on the list. Other advantages of living here include only 73 cloudy days per year on average and a below-average crime rate for the list at about 26 crimes per 1,000 people. Along with all that, 15.5% of the population is 65 and over.

15. Palm Bay, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 75.5

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

In Palm Bay, 17% of the population is 65 and over. The median home price is $192,000 — much lower than the average for the list which is close to $400,000. Residents see about 131 cloudy days on average, and the crime rate is 24 per 1,000 people.

14. Pompano Beach, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 78.1

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

Close to 20% of the population in Pompano Beach is comprised of those in the 65-and-older set. Aside from offering beaches, this city also features 52 parks and facilities, which makes it the perfect location for retirees who love an outdoors lifestyle. Home prices are below average for the list at $250,000. And with only 115 cloudy days on average expected per year, that leaves about 250 days to soak up the sunshine. With crime, there are around 57 incidences occurring per 1,000 people.

13. Pembroke Pines, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 77.7

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

Pembroke Pines, which has a 65-and-over population of 16.5%, describes itself as having a small-town feel with big-city amenities. Amenities include parks, golf courses, hiking and biking trails, as well as cultural events and activities. Buying a home here is more affordable than other places on the list: The median price is $295,000. On average, over two-thirds of the year features sun-filled days in the city. Plus, the crime rate is below average for the list at 24 crimes per 1,000 people.

12. Glendale, California Average Annual Temperature: 66.5

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

Retirees who want a California lifestyle with an affordable home might like Glendale. The city’s median home price comes in just under $250,000, which might make it one of the best places to retire in California. Plus, the crime rate is low with only about 17 crimes per 1,000 people. Weather is pleasant, too, with only 73 cloudy days on average. Of the population here, 16.5% is 65 and over.

11. Port St. Lucie, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 73.8

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

Port St. Lucie, located about halfway between Miami and Orlando, has a more laid-back atmosphere, which works well for retirees who want to escape the hustle and bustle of a larger city. The average number of cloudy days is 131, but that still leaves 234 days of glorious sunshine. The median home price is below average for the list at $245,000, and the total crime rate per 1,000 residents is low at 12.21.

10. Lakeland, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 73.9

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 69%

Lakeland, located between Tampa and Orlando, has 38 lakes and nearly 40 parks, which is perfect for retirees who enjoy the outdoors. As far as the average number of cloudy days, this city has one of the highest on the list at 130 per year. For retirees who are interested in saving money, the median home price is $199,900. Crimes register at around 40 per 1,000 people.

9. Clearwater, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 75.6

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 69%

In Clearwater, 21.4% of the population is 65 and over. At $250,000, the median home price is way below average for the list. However, the crime rate is above average at around 37 crimes per 1,000 people. Residents can expect around 121 cloudy days per year.

8. Hialeah, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 77.7

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 72%

Hialeah is perfect for people seeking a South Florida retirement who don’t want to pay Miami prices. In this city, the retiree population is 20%. Residents here can enjoy the sunshine over two-thirds of the year; there are only 115 days that are cloudy on average. The median home price here is $324,450, and the number of crimes per 1,000 residents is around 24.

7. Mesa, Arizona Average Annual Temperature: 73.7

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 85%

About 16% of the population are of senior age in Mesa, which equals 75,903 65-and-over residents in total. If you opt for this Arizona retirement destination, you can expect only about 70 cloudy days per year — or rather, 295 sunny ones to enjoy. Homes are more affordable here, with the median home price at $275,000. The crime rate is about 26 crimes per 1,000 people, which is below average for the list.

6. Peoria, Arizona Average Annual Temperature: 74

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 85%

Like Mesa, only 16% of the population in Peoria are seniors, but that’s almost 26,000 people in total. If you choose to live in this city, you’ll see only about 70 cloudy days per year on average. At $330,000, the median home price undercuts the average price for the list, which is about $395,000. As far as crime, there are around 23 crimes per 1,000 people. All those reasons combined might be why Peoria made the list of best small towns to retire in America.

5. Cape Coral, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 75.6

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 69%

Cape Coral is a picture-perfect town to retire in. Almost 22% of the population is comprised of retirees in this city, and the median home price is below average for the list at $264,900. Residents can expect, on average, 121 cloudy days per year, and the crime rate is below average at right around 17 crimes per 1,000 people.

4. Spring Hill, Florida Average Annual Temperature: 72

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 69%

Spring Hill has one of the highest percentages of retirees at 23%. It also has the second-lowest median home price at $180,000 — well below the average for the list, which could make it one of the best places to retire in Florida. About one-third of the year is subject to cloudy days, and crimes are below average for the list at 19.63 per 1,000 residents.

3. Henderson, Nevada Average Annual Temperature: 72.1

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 73%

In Henderson, 18.6% of the population is made up of retirees. And with only 73 cloudy days on average, residents can expect plenty of sunshine. The average home price here sits below average for the list at $367,000, and so does the crime rate — almost 21 crimes per 1,000 residents.

2. Scottsdale, Arizona Average Annual Temperature: 74.3

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 85%

This Arizona town has the highest percentage of retirees on the list at 23%. With the weather, residents can expect about 70 cloudy days per year. The median home price is among the highest on the list at $600,000, but the crime rate is lower than average at about 23 crimes per 1,000 residents.

1. Surprise, Arizona Average Annual Temperature: 74

Average Percentage of Possible Sunshine: 85%

Not only is Surprise one of the best places to retire in Arizona, but it also landed in the top spot on the list. Retirees will be in good company because 22.5% of the population has senior status. As far as weather, the city also boasts one of the lowest average number of cloudy days for the list at 70 days per year. At $265,000, the median home price in Surprise is below average. The average crime rate isn’t the lowest on the list, but it is well below the average — just under 19 crimes per 1,000 residents annually.

Tips for Soon-To-Be Retirees

In retirement, warm places to live are sometimes the best places for retirees to live because the weather makes it easier to enjoy being outdoors. However, the weather should not be the only consideration when thinking about retirement. When choosing the place to live out your golden years, don’t overlook the cost and quality of available healthcare, the average price for groceries and fuel or transportation costs. Considering all of these factors together is what can make your retirement destination a great fit.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best places to retire for great weather by analyzing more than 300 cities (U.S. cities had to have a minimum population of 100,000, sourced from the Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey) along the following criteria: (1) percentage of householders ages 65 years and older, sourced from the 2017 American Community Survey; (2) median home listing price, sourced from Zillow’s February 2019 index; (3) average annual temperature, sourced from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); (4) average percentage of possible sunshine, sourced from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); (5) average number of days of cloudiness, sourced from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); and (6) crime rate, sourced from Neighborhood Scout.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Places To Retire for Great Weather