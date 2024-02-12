57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Henderson animal shelter resumes ‘limited’ dog adoptions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 1:45 pm
 
Jen Freet, owner of Barx Parx, feeds 8-year-old Rocky a "PUPSgiving" at City of Henderson Anima ...
Jen Freet, owner of Barx Parx, feeds 8-year-old Rocky a "PUPSgiving" at City of Henderson Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henderson’s animal shelter is resuming “limited” dog adoptions after several dogs were exposed to an infectious respiratory disease.

The city of Henderson said its Animal Care and Control shelter released about 80 percent of its dogs for public adoptions that were being treated for symptoms or exposure to canine Phenumovirus.

The virus can make dogs cough, sneeze and have nazal discharge, and progress into pneumonia and cause difficulty breathing, according to the city. It is not contagious to humans or cats.

Earlier this month, a dog at the shelter was diagnosed with the virus, but the city said several other dogs were suspected of having the virus based on their symptoms.

The dogs now being released were either held and treated (or both) for the virus, and are no longer considered contagious.

The shelter’s adoption courtyard is still closed to the public, and the shelter is still not accepting surrender dogs or hosting meet-and-greets until all dogs exposed to the virus are treated, the city said.

All animal adoptions are half off this week at the shelter, with dogs for $45, cats for $40, rabbits for $17,50 and Guinea pigs for $5.

MOST READ
1
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
2
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
3
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
4
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
5
$1M bets fly on Super Bowl; betting public pounds Chiefs, over
$1M bets fly on Super Bowl; betting public pounds Chiefs, over
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Henderson animal shelter confirms first case of infectious respiratory disease
Henderson animal shelter confirms first case of infectious respiratory disease
Dogs in Henderson shelter sick with unidentified illness
Dogs in Henderson shelter sick with unidentified illness
Emails show police chief, city aware of Henderson animal shelter issues
Emails show police chief, city aware of Henderson animal shelter issues
Rabies can kill. This veterinarian is going to India to fight it
Rabies can kill. This veterinarian is going to India to fight it
Ouch! Coyote attacks on the rise in Henderson, police say
Ouch! Coyote attacks on the rise in Henderson, police say
Influenza kills 55 people in Clark County in early January
Influenza kills 55 people in Clark County in early January