Henderson animal shelter resumes ‘limited’ dog adoptions

City of Henderson Animal Care and Control is resuming dog adoptions after canine pneumovirus spread through the shelter earlier this month.

Henderson’s animal shelter is resuming “limited” dog adoptions after several dogs were exposed to an infectious respiratory disease.

The city of Henderson said its Animal Care and Control shelter released about 80 percent of its dogs for public adoptions that were being treated for symptoms or exposure to canine Phenumovirus.

The virus can make dogs cough, sneeze and have nazal discharge, and progress into pneumonia and cause difficulty breathing, according to the city. It is not contagious to humans or cats.

Earlier this month, a dog at the shelter was diagnosed with the virus, but the city said several other dogs were suspected of having the virus based on their symptoms.

The dogs now being released were either held and treated (or both) for the virus, and are no longer considered contagious.

The shelter’s adoption courtyard is still closed to the public, and the shelter is still not accepting surrender dogs or hosting meet-and-greets until all dogs exposed to the virus are treated, the city said.

All animal adoptions are half off this week at the shelter, with dogs for $45, cats for $40, rabbits for $17,50 and Guinea pigs for $5.