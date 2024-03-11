70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Henderson animal shelter resumes normal operations amid disease outbreak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 3:46 pm
 
Aiden Fox, 11, left, and his mother, Kara, of Henderson, play with a dog for adoption during th ...
Aiden Fox, 11, left, and his mother, Kara, of Henderson, play with a dog for adoption during the Clear the Shelters event at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility in Henderson, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Henderson Animal Care and Control is resuming normal operations starting Tuesday as the shelter continues to treat dogs infected with a contagious respiratory disease.

For over a month, the shelter has been treating dogs for canine Pneumovirus, which can cause coughing, sneezing and nasal discharge.

About 25 percent of the dogs who were quarantined for the virus will be available for adoption, though about 60 dogs are still in quarantine for both testing positive for the virus and being exposed.

The disease has been spreading through several valley shelters, including The Animal Foundation and Nevada SPCA.

The Henderson shelter confirmed the first case of the disease on Feb. 1 and temporarily stopped dog adoptions and accepting surrendered pets.

“Limited” pet adoptions resumed on Feb. 12 for dogs who had been held or treated for the virus and were no longer contagious, but pets surrenders were still paused.

Henderson said it will continue giving weekly tests for the virus at the shelter.

“We encourage people to visit the shelter and adopt a forever friend,” the City of Henderson said in a news release.

MOST READ
1
Why do many Las Vegas casinos skip floors 40-49?
Why do many Las Vegas casinos skip floors 40-49?
2
Fight at Las Vegas Realtors meeting leads to police response
Fight at Las Vegas Realtors meeting leads to police response
3
Las Vegas man goes viral as Steve Kerr lookalike at Warriors game
Las Vegas man goes viral as Steve Kerr lookalike at Warriors game
4
New Edition sets fastest-sale mark in Wynn production
New Edition sets fastest-sale mark in Wynn production
5
‘Utter devastation’: Two teens killed in crash identified
‘Utter devastation’: Two teens killed in crash identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
3 shelters trying to save dogs as canine influenza spreads
3 shelters trying to save dogs as canine influenza spreads
Henderson animal shelter resumes ‘limited’ dog adoptions
Henderson animal shelter resumes ‘limited’ dog adoptions
140 animals recently rescued from hoarding cases in Las Vegas Valley
140 animals recently rescued from hoarding cases in Las Vegas Valley
After influenza outbreak, Animal Foundation dogs need foster homes
After influenza outbreak, Animal Foundation dogs need foster homes
‘We are seeing it everywhere:’ Valley’s canine influenza outbreak continues
‘We are seeing it everywhere:’ Valley’s canine influenza outbreak continues
Cat Cafe boosts adoptions for local animal rescue
Cat Cafe boosts adoptions for local animal rescue