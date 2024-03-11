Henderson animal shelter resumes normal operations amid disease outbreak

Henderson Animal Care and Control had stopped dog adoptions as it treated animals for canine Pneumovirus, which can cause coughing, sneezing and nasal discharge.

Henderson Animal Care and Control is resuming normal operations starting Tuesday as the shelter continues to treat dogs infected with a contagious respiratory disease.

For over a month, the shelter has been treating dogs for canine Pneumovirus, which can cause coughing, sneezing and nasal discharge.

About 25 percent of the dogs who were quarantined for the virus will be available for adoption, though about 60 dogs are still in quarantine for both testing positive for the virus and being exposed.

The disease has been spreading through several valley shelters, including The Animal Foundation and Nevada SPCA.

The Henderson shelter confirmed the first case of the disease on Feb. 1 and temporarily stopped dog adoptions and accepting surrendered pets.

“Limited” pet adoptions resumed on Feb. 12 for dogs who had been held or treated for the virus and were no longer contagious, but pets surrenders were still paused.

Henderson said it will continue giving weekly tests for the virus at the shelter.

“We encourage people to visit the shelter and adopt a forever friend,” the City of Henderson said in a news release.