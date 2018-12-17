Henderson apartment fire blamed on unattended candle

An apartment fire in Henderson sent one man to the hospital for smoke inhalation and displaced others on Saturday, according to a release from the City of Henderson.

(Henderson Fire Department/Facebook)

According to the release, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the call at the Elysian at the District at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday in response to a water flow alarm. The cause of the fire, ruled accidental, was a candle left burning in an apartment.

A cat was found unresponsive and was rescued and resuscitated by firefighters, the release said

The fire was located in a third-floor unit of the three-story multifamily apartment building.

Upon arrival, the fire department located the man outside the building, suffering from smoke inhalation. He was treated and transported to University Medical Center.

Five people and five pets were displaced by the fire. The estimated loss is $6,000.

