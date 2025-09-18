93°F
Henderson approves another opioid litigation settlement

OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy, Feb. 19, 2013 in Montpelier, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2025 - 7:25 pm
 

The city of Henderson has agreed to receive more than $86,000 in a joint settlement with eight pharmaceutical companies in connection with the nationwide opioid epidemic.

In April, the eight companies, which are Alvogen, Amneal, Apotex, Hikma, Indivior, Mylan, Sun and Zydus, reached a national settlement agreement as a result of litigation brought by several state attorneys general, including Nevada’s Aaron Ford.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said via email the funds will go to programs that prevent substance abuse and support addiction recovery.

“Investments include youth prevention such as the Don’t Risk It All with Fentanyl campaign, the Crisis Response Team, 988 support and suicide prevention, and expanded treatment and peer support services,” the statement read.

In August, the Henderson City Council voted to approve receiving more than $560,000 to settle a lawsuit with members of the Sackler family as part of a $7.4 billion settlement with state and local governments across the U.S.

The Sacker family owned Purdue Pharma, the company that manufactured and marketed the painkiller OxyContin.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

