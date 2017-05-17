Henderson approves deal to assist in affordable housing projects

Henderson city council members on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Henderson City Hall in Henderson. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement with the Nevada Housing Division to assist low-income residents by developing affordable housing projects.

The deal will provide the city with annual allocations from the low-income housing trust fund for nonprofits — such as Habitat for Humanity — to create affordable housing.

The 2017 allocated amount is $572,573.

“I think for a community to be vibrant it has to have a healthy mix of housing options, including affordable housing,” said city spokeswoman Kim Becker. “This funding will provide an economic benefit to the city because it not only provides opportunities for all people to improve their economic situation and contribute to the community, but also because new construction or rehabilitation of existing homes creates jobs and a demand for supplies right here in Henderson.”

