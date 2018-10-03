Henderson

Henderson approves plan to cool down city parks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2018 - 11:14 am
 

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a contract to build shade structures in two parks.

The $175,000 project has a deadline of the end of next August, but officials expect the structures to be complete earlier than that, city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The shade structures will be installed over playgrounds at Mountain Lake and Terrazza parks. Henderson is contracting with USA Shade and Fabric Structures to complete the project.

Richards said the start of the project depended on funding, and that officials did not plan for the project to start this late in the year.

“It just sort of turned out that this is when it happened,” she said.

Richards said the prices of shade structures depends the cost of materials and how intricate the design specifications are. The contracted company will have to design, fabricate and install the structures at the parks, she said.

The project did not go to a bid, but the contractor was selected through a co-operative purchasing agreement, according to the city.

