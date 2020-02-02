Henderson aquatic center celebrates 10th anniversary
The Heritage Park Aquatic Center in Henderson commemorated its 10th anniversary with a party Saturday.
The Heritage Park Aquatic Center in Henderson commemorated its 10th anniversary with a party Saturday.
Visitors were treated to free cotton candy and popcorn, music, diving, and a bounce house to celebrate the center, located at 310 S. Racetrack Road.
Earlier in the week visitors were treated to 10-cent drop-in swim on the actual anniversary, which was Thursday.