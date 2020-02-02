Henderson aquatic center celebrates 10th anniversary

The Heritage Park Aquatic Center in Henderson commemorated its 10th anniversary with a party Saturday.

Paul Brinkerhoff, of Henderson, plays with his sons Evan Brinkerhoff, 8, right, and Easton Brinkerhoff, 4, left, and nephew Cort Tappan, 5, center, at the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Isaiah Harvey-Miranda, 12, of Henderson, jumps from the high-dive at Heritage Park Aquatic Complex on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Natalie Flores, 9, left, plays with her cousin Ariana Mia, 12, right, at the 10th anniversary of the opening day of Heritage Park Aquatic Complex on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Heritage Park Aquatic Complex had 10-cent drop in swimming all day for the tenth anniversary of its opening day on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Aurora Sarnessar, 7, gathers kick boards as the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex nears closing time on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Ashleigh Casillas, 9, right, giggles with her friend Julia Urquieta, 8, left, as they do underwater flips in the pool at Heritage Park Aquatic Complex on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Ashleigh Casillas, 9, right, cannonballs into the water as Julia Urquieta, 8, left, floats at Heritage Park Aquatic Complex on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Ava Harvey-Miranda, 3, left, smiles at her mom as her brother Joseph Harvey-Miranda, 9, pops out of the water at Heritage Park Aquatic Complex on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Heritage Park Aquatic Center in Henderson commemorated its 10th anniversary with a party Saturday.

Visitors were treated to free cotton candy and popcorn, music, diving, and a bounce house to celebrate the center, located at 310 S. Racetrack Road.

Earlier in the week visitors were treated to 10-cent drop-in swim on the actual anniversary, which was Thursday.