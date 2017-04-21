Henderson art festival planned for Mother’s Day weekend

Tiarah Henderson, 8, left, and Emma Bryant, 8, both of Pinecrest Academy in Henderson, practice their dance moves next to an Angel Heart sculpture on Saturday, May 9, 2015, during an art festival on Water Street in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Bizu Tesfaye on Twitter @bizutesfaye

Henderson will celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with its annual art festival.

The free Art Festival of Henderson runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13-14 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St.

The event will have two stages of scheduled entertainment and a children’s Imagination Station, complete with art projects and a chalk art competition. Food vendors and live music also are planned.

Artists also will have an opportunity to paint the plaza using chalk pastels. Individuals may select among three different square sizes.

Each artist can compete in one of three categories — youth (age 12 and younger), teen (13 to 17) and adult (18 and older) – for a chance to win cash prizes up to $150, which are courtesy of several community partners.

Chalk art applications, including a sketch of the artist’s artwork planned for the event, are due May 8.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com or call 702-267-5707.

