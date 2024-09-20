Henderson AT&T customers can’t call 311 for non-emergencies, city says

A city email said that 311 was not working for non-emergencies Thursday night, however 911 was available for emergencies.

AT&T customers in Henderson are unable to call dispatch for non-emergency assistance, the city said Thursday night.

An email said that 311 was not working for non-emergencies, however 911 was available for emergencies.

If a citizen needs police or medical for non-emergencies they must call 702-267-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.