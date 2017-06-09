Henderson barbecue fire displaces 2, causes $100K in damage

(Henderson Fire Department/Facebook)

An accidental fire caused by an outdoor barbecue on Friday in Henderson displaced two people and caused about $100,000 worth of damage, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

The Fire Department responded to a fire about 1 p.m. on the 700 block of North Parawan Street, near East Lake Mead Parkway and East Athens Avenue.

Heavy smoke and flames came from a three-story, single-family residence. Firefighters extinguished the fire in the backyard.

The fire was reported by an off-duty firefighter who observed the smoke coming from the residence.

A camper and boat in the backyard were damaged, as well as an exterior wall and overhang.

No injuries were reported, but two adults were displaced.

700 block of North Parawan Street,Henderson, NV