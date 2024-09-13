Henderson bicyclist dies after collision with garbage truck

A bicyclist in a Henderson road construction zone when he was hit by a garbage truck and later died from his injuries, according to police.

The 4:41 p.m. Thursday incident occurred on West Warm Springs Road near Parkson Road.

The garbage truck and the bicyclist were both eastbound on Warm Springs Road with a bicycle lane that was closed with barricades.

The bicyclist “attempted to squeeze between a barricade barrel and the dumpster truck,” a Henderson Police Department news release said. “The front tire of the bicycle rolled onto the barricade base, causing the bicyclist to fall over and into the path of the dumpster truck. The rear tires of the dumpster truck ran over the bicyclist.”

The 23-year-old bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene and was cooperative. Impairment and speed were not believed to be factors.

The Nevada Highway Patrol completed a commercial vehicle inspection on the garbage truck. The name of the bicyclist will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The death was Henderson’s 15th accident-related fatality for 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

