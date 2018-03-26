Henderson boy, 4, hospitalized after being found in pool

The boy was found in the pool on Sunday after police were notified that he was missing from a home on the 1200 block of Summer Dawn Avenue, near Warm Springs Road.

A 4-year-old boy who was initially reported missing Sunday afternoon was hospitalized after he was found in a pool in Henderson.

Henderson police were notified about the missing child at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, and responded to a home on the 1200 block of Summer Dawn Avenue, near Warm Springs Road.

The child was later found in the pool, and he was taken to Henderson Hospital in critical condition. Police did not have an update on his condition Monday morning.

Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena said additional details surrounding the drowning were not immediately available.

