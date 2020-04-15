Henderson boy, 9, gets drive-by salute from police officers

Henderson police officers made a boy’s birthday extra special on Tuesday by doing a drive-by birthday salute to the child.

“We couldn’t pass up on the invitation to have some of our officers swing by to wish a 9-year-old a very happy birthday,” Henderson police wrote on their Facebook page.

Video of the salute shows police slowly driving by the home of the child, identified only by his first name, Gavin. Officers honked their horns and briefly turned on their sirens for the child.

A family member of the child wrote on Facebook later that “Gavin said that was the coolest birthday present he’s ever gotten!”

