Henderson campaign highlight dangers of leaving kids in cars

Temperatures inside a car can reach 30 to 40 degrees above the outside temperatures, which poses a severe risk of heatstroke for children left inside cars, Henderson fire officials said.

Summer temperatures in a car can be lethal to children or pets

A baby doll strapped into a car seat in the back of a Henderson Fire Department vehicle sat in direct sunlight for 30 minutes.

Next to the doll, a thermometer marked the rising temperature that peaked at 120 degrees, but Henderson fire Capt. Daniel Pentkowski said the temperature was likely even higher.

The Tuesday morning demonstration underscored the goal of the department’s Check Your Seats in the Heat campaign, aimed at preventing children from being left in hot cars during the summer. As temperatures climb, residents need to know the potentially fatal consequences of leaving a child in a locked car, Pentowski said.

“It’ll increase over 10 minutes about 30 to 40 degrees above outside temperatures,” he said of a car’s quickly rising interior temperature. “That is immediately dangerous to the life of a child.”

Heatstroke can occur in a matter of minutes, and small children are especially at risk because they cannot regulate their body temperatures or remove themselves from the situation, Pentowski said.

Though no fatalities were reported in Clark County in 2018, 52 children died in locked cars across the country last year, according to the National Safety Council.

Reports of children left in locked cars often occur when the child’s supervision is not part of the adult’s routine, Pentowski said.

He recommends that adults leave their phone or purse in the back seat with the child as a reminder to remove the young one upon reaching their destination. While seniors and pets are also at an increased risk of heatstroke, no one should stay in a locked car in the sun, Pentowski advised.

Tuesday’s event at the department’s training center marks the 10th year of the campaign, and Pentowski noted the public can play a major role.

“You can 100 percent prevent this,” he said. “If you see a child in a locked car with no adult, that’s an immediate emergency and you should call 911.”

