Henderson cancels St. Patrick’s parade, other events as coronavirus fears grow

The city announced Thursday it will cancel the 54th annual parade slated for this weekend and other events through April.

Scott Rice, with Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin, dresses as Saint Patrick to lead the the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Henderson has canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities and a slew of other events through the end of April amid COVID-19 outbreak fears.

The announcement comes just hours after officials said three more people in Clark County tested presumptively positive for the virus, bringing the local total of patients to eight.

“Community safety is our highest priority, and this includes protecting the health and well-being of our residents,” Mayor Debra March said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are cancelling activities where large numbers of people would need to be in close proximity. The city is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District and our community partners to monitor the situation and take action as necessary.”

In addition to canceling the 54th annual parade, set for Saturday, Henderson has canceled monthly “March On” events with the mayor and the Henderson Bluesfest at the Henderson Pavilion. Ticket holders for pavilion events will receive refunds and will not face cancelation fees.

The following events are canceled:

— St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival, March 13-15

— Dana Point Festival of Whales, March 14

— Vintage Market and Craft Sale, March 14 & April 11

— March On, March 24

— Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, March 26-April 4

— Blue Ribbon Commission Leadership Day, April 1

— Henderson BluesFest, April 11

— Industrial Days, April 17-18

— March On, April 22

— Fire Station 99 open house, April 25

Click here for more information about COVID-19 from the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

