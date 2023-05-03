77°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Henderson

Henderson casino plan moves forward; city annexes Eldorado land

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Vacant land where Station Casinos plans to build a resort west of the Via Inspirada/Bicentennia ...
Vacant land where Station Casinos plans to build a resort west of the Via Inspirada/Bicentennial Parkway, seen in December 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
M Resort Spa Casino, center, is seen from vacant land where Station Casinos plans to build a re ...
M Resort Spa Casino, center, is seen from vacant land where Station Casinos plans to build a resort west of the Via Inspirada/Bicentennial Parkway, seen in December 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson grew by nearly 300 acres as the City Council on Tuesday approved the official annexing of unincorporated land in the Eldorado Valley.

The city officially annexed over 290 acres of unincorporated land in the valley with the unanimous passing of an ordinance to extend the city limits. The addition will bring Henderson’s city limits out to meet the city limits of Boulder City, eliminating any unincorporated land left between the two cities.

Henderson has no current plans to develop the newly annexed land, but that is not the case with the 850-acre parcel of land in the Eldorado Valley that the city previously annexed.

That land did not have any zoning designations or land uses, and the council approved a motion to apply the “business industrial” land use to the parcel and apply the “general industrial” zoning.

The agenda item also includes plans for a 300-acre commercial subdivision slated to be built west of Interstate 11, near the exit for the Railroad Pass Casino.

“It’s a significant investment in Henderson, so I appreciate what this is going to bring and what the future holds with this. I am very much looking forward to its continued development,” Councilman Jim Seebock said during the meeting.

In other action, the council also approved changing a land use designation in Inspirada to allow a future Station Casinos property to be built there.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Lombardo plans to ditch Grant Sawyer for airport office park
Lombardo plans to ditch Grant Sawyer for airport office park
2
Embattled Clark County official retired with $250K in payouts
Embattled Clark County official retired with $250K in payouts
3
‘A cancerous sore’: Speakers deride county commissioner, urge him to resign
‘A cancerous sore’: Speakers deride county commissioner, urge him to resign
4
‘A significant investment’: Henderson annexes Eldorado Valley land
‘A significant investment’: Henderson annexes Eldorado Valley land
5
Lawmakers may allow Nevada to join national voting compact
Lawmakers may allow Nevada to join national voting compact
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Henderson City Council denies appeal against tavern near church
Henderson City Council denies appeal against tavern near church
A’s want $500M in public money for Las Vegas ballpark
A’s want $500M in public money for Las Vegas ballpark
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Henderson elects new Ward 1 council member
Henderson elects new Ward 1 council member
This NLV neighborhood is sinking. The state may offer a life raft.
This NLV neighborhood is sinking. The state may offer a life raft.