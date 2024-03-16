Henderson celebrates 56th annual St. Patrick’s Day event — PHOTOS

The three-day event started Friday and concludes at 8 p.m. Sunday. It features entertainment, vendors, food, Irish whiskey tastings, carnival rides and more.

Corgis from Sin City Corgis, a corgi community group, participate in the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A parade flat featuring Ariel from the Little Mermaid is seen during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A majorette twirls her batons during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The St. Patrick’s Day parade makes its way through Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A parade attendee attempts to hula hoop with a person dressed like a leprechaun during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A person dressed like a leprechaun hands a parade attendee a hula hoop during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Saint Patrick waves to parade attendees during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A pipe band makes its way down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Dogs make their way down the street during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A child cheers as parade festivities make their way down the road during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A dance group makes their way down the parade route during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Members of Las Vegas Star Wars Clubs participate in the the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Water Street on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

They had no river to turn green like what happens in Chicago, but at least it wasn’t raining Saturday as the Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin presented its 56th annual parade and festival at the Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson.

The three-day event started Friday and concludes at 8 p.m. Sunday. It features entertainment, vendors, food, Irish whiskey tastings, carnival rides and more. Saturday hours run to 10 p.m. and the final day is Sunday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The parade was Saturday, and a car show is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

A St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving fundraising event began at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Celtic headliners include Chloe Agnew at 8:15 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and Reverie Road at 6 p.m. Saturday.