Henderson celebrates 56th annual St. Patrick’s Day event — PHOTOS
They had no river to turn green like what happens in Chicago, but at least it wasn’t raining Saturday as the Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin presented its 56th annual parade and festival at the Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson.
The three-day event started Friday and concludes at 8 p.m. Sunday. It features entertainment, vendors, food, Irish whiskey tastings, carnival rides and more. Saturday hours run to 10 p.m. and the final day is Sunday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
The parade was Saturday, and a car show is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
A St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving fundraising event began at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Celtic headliners include Chloe Agnew at 8:15 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and Reverie Road at 6 p.m. Saturday.