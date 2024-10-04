Henderson celebrates accomplishments at State of City address

Live in Henderson or Boulder City? Here’s what ballot measures you’ll be voting on.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero delivers her State of the City address, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson is poised to welcome affordable housing, attract thousands of new jobs, and open a new hospital, Mayor Michelle Romero said during the annual State of the City address on Thursday.

Romero, who gave the speech at the M Resort to a crowd of over 800 guests that included local nonprofit and business leaders, as well as city officials including the City Council, highlighted what she said were the city’s “great progress on many initiatives” and its goals.

The hour-long speech, given every year by the mayor, detailed, among other things, how the city plans to build affordable housing, expand healthcare and continue conserving water.

Romero also spoke about building a new preschool, the opening of a new Henderson Police Department station in September 2023, and the planned improvements to Boulder Highway.

“It’s been a busy and productive year,” Romero said, adding that “we have many reasons to celebrate.”

Affordable housing and homelessness

Romero spoke about efforts made to push affordable housing in Henderson.

“The city works with local non-profits to provide rent and utility assistance to vulnerable low-income residents to prevent evictions and keep people in their homes,” Romero said during in the speech.

“We are supporting efforts to free up more federal land in Southern Nevada,” Romero added.

Local politicians in Nevada have called on the federal government to release more federal land to allow for more affordable housing to be built.

“We are working closely with federal partners to advocate Henderson’s need for that land. We want Henderson to be affordable at all income levels,” Romero said to the Review-Journal on Thursday.

At the same time, the city enforces a camping ban in which police can refer anyone found illegally camping in public parks and sidewalks to the nearest shelter. Those who refuse to go to a shelter can be arrested.

“One doesn’t affect the other,” Romero said to the Review-Journal when asked about the camping ban existing alongside affordable housing efforts.

Henderson’s efforts are intended for preventing evictions, Romero said.

Healthcare in Henderson

Henderson is also gearing up to open a new hospital and expand opioid treatment and mental health resources.

“West Henderson Hospital is slated to open by the end of the year,” Romero said. The hospital, at St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way, will specialize in cardiac care.

Henderson also welcomed new healthcare services at Sunrise Hospital, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital and The Valley Health System ER at Cadence, Romero said.

Mental health resources have been expanded to four new schools and are intended to help prevent suicides, Romero said.

“Our country is facing what is being called the fourth wave of the opioid crisis,” Romero stated at the event.

In July, Henderson received money from Kroger in a settled class action lawsuit about Kroger’s alleged role in the opioid crisis. That money, Romero said, has been used to bolster first aid kits in official city buildings and libraries in Henderson.

First aid kits in those buildings now have naloxone, a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Water conservation

Henderson continues to reduce water use, said Councilman Dan Stewart, who also serves on the board of directors of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

Stewart spoke about establishing a climate response initiative, which is intended to reduce water use and prepare the city for drought and extreme heat.

Henderson is also updating design standards and regulations to ensure new and older buildings conserve water, Stewart said.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.