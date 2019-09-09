Henderson child’s bathtub death ruled an accident

Eric Zechary Brown died in October at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after he was found unresponsive in a residential bathtub.

The 2018 death of a year-old boy found unresponsive in a bathtub in a Henderson home was an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office determined.

Eric Zechary Brown died in October at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after he was found unresponsive in a residential bathtub. Henderson police and Child Protective Services investigated.

The coroner’s office said Monday that Brown died of complications from drowning, and his death was ruled an accident.

