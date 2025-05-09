83°F
Henderson chooses new acting police chief

Anthony Branchini (Henderson Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2025 - 7:07 pm
 

The Henderson Police Department will have a new acting chief next month, according to a news release from the city.

Police Capt. Anthony Branchini will assume the interim chief role beginning in June, Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause said in the release.

Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn has been serving in the interim chief role since former Henderson chief Hollie Chadwick was fired in March. Last month, however, he announced his retirement, effective at the end of May.

The process of choosing a permanent chief will “remain fair and equitable, given that the deputy chiefs are eligible to apply,” Garcia-Vause said in the release.

Recruitment for the chief job is set to close Monday, according to the city. Officials said they expect to announce a new chief sometime this summer.

In March, Garcia-Vause said in a statement that her and Chadwick’s “vision and leadership styles were not aligned” and that Garcia-Vause expects “department directors to commit to a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement.”

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com.

