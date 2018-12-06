Henderson Christmas display has Golden Knights music — VIDEO

In the Las Vegas Valley, the chances of getting a white Christmas are slim. But this year, you can have a “Knight” Christmas.

Henderson residents Becky and GG Misa pose outside their house decorated with a Christmas light display that is synchronized to the entrance music for the Golden Knights located at 730 Bollons Island St. in Henderson on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A Henderson resident has a Christmas lights display that is synchronized to the entrance music for the Golden Knights.

GG Misa’s Knights light show is played every 30 minutes from 5 to 10 nightly. His light show consists of two songs: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and the entrance music, “Le Castle Vania,” from the movie “John Wick.”

The display is located at 730 Bollons Island St.

