Henderson City Council approves 6th marijuana dispensary

The Henderson City Council voted on a business license for the city’s first retail-only marijuana dispensary Tuesday.

The Henderson City Council approved the business license for the city’s sixth marijuana dispensary this week.

Deep Roots Harvest Inc. applied to open a marijuana dispensary on Sunset Road, just east of the intersection of Sunset and Gibson Road. The council unanimously approved the company’s applications for a conditional use permit and business license at the meeting on Tuesday.

The dispensary will be the sixth in Henderson, but the first to be built in the city east of U.S. Highway 95. Deep Roots Harvest currently operates six dispensaries in Nevada: two in Las Vegas and one each in North Las Vegas, Reno, Mesquite and West Wendover.

This will be the first dispensary to open since the city changed its code for marijuana dispensaries in May that removed the city’s old requirement that every retail dispensary share its space with a medical dispensary.

